During Lockdown Residents in Spain Consumed Millions of Litres of Beer Every Day

The shopping habits of residents in Spain during lockdown were undoubtedly altered by the uncertainty of quarantine. For example, the first few weeks the sale of toilet paper sky-rocketed like never before, after a few weeks, when the boredom and anxiousness hit, many residents began drinking much more than usual.

Cervezeros de España, an association which brings together around 500 producers of beer, has released data to show that during quarantine their entire trade amounted to 192.57 million litres in April. This equates to around 6.41 million litres a day or 267,468 litres an hour. All of which was consumed in homes, as the entire hospitality industry was shut down.

-- Advertisement --



Given that the entire hospitality sector was on a standstill, this explains the shift in drinking habits. What was normally carried out in bars or restaurants and hotels has been consumed at home.

The coronavirus crisis has caused a shift in a lot of consumer habits. Online shopping sales shot up and so did items like popcorn. The months of quarantine also saw a sharp increase in people consuming television, and activities like baking became all the new rave. So much so that some supermarkets were running out of baking powder!