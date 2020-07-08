Domino’s Pizza Spain Takes Back Money Given To Employees During The Pandemic

Domino’s Pizza in Spain has deducted money from some employee’s salary that was given to them back in April when their hours were reduced to zero because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The company had stopped provided hours for some of its workers in late April, and some employees of the pizza chain reported that their paychecks were going to be “zero euros” for that month, as they were being paid for hours worked. This type of contract is similar to a zero-hours contract, which is not allowed in Spain and so branded “illegal” by the Workers Commission (CCOO).

-- Advertisement --



After staff demanded action, Dominos agreed to pay them a salary for April, calculated by the average monthly hours according to their annual contracts, but they would have to compensate for this payment at a later date with working hours.

However, the company has now apparently changed its mind and plans to deduct the salary paid in April from worker’s paychecks over the next five months, a move heavily criticised by the CCOO, who has filed a complaint to the National Court over the hiring system itself and the illegality of a zero-hours contract.