Discover Alicante’s artists in travelling exhibition

After months of closure, Finestrat Museum is celebrating its reopening by showcasing the work of Alicante artists.

‘PLACES’ runs from now until September 18 and is part of the Frax Foundation’s travelling exhibition “Discover our artists” promoted by Alicante Provincial Council.

Deputy Mayor, Víctor Darío Llinares, said: “We are very excited about this opening because it was scheduled for April but, as was the case for everyone, the Covid-19 crisis forced us to cancel all events.

-- Advertisement --



“Therefore, it is a milestone that culture finally returns to the exhibition hall of Finestrat Museum.”

President of the Frax Foundation, Matías Pérez Such, added: “We are extremely grateful to Finestrat Council, they always welcome us with open arms.

“This exhibition is very significant for us as we are exhibiting paintings by the Frax Foundation itself, created by artists linked to this region.”.

Fourteen works will be displayed, depicting places such as the mountainous landscape of Puig Campana, the old town of Altea and the salt mines of Santa Pola.