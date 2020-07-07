Still Haven’t Booked a Holiday to Spain? Ryanair is Offering 500 Routes from the UK (and For Dirt Cheap)

If you are yet to book a holiday but you are feeling in the mood after seeing the new more relaxed measures in Europe, you still have time to book a quick vacation to Spain. Ryanair is offering hundreds of flights to hundreds of destinations from the UK and at some of the cheapest price points ever experienced.

The first post quarantine flight to leave the UK by the budget-friendly airline was on June 21 from Manchester to Faro, Portugal. Now British holidaymakers can travel and visit Spain, Italy or Greece without having to worry about the 14-day quarantine.

The spokesperson for Ryanair, Dara Brady, has announced that “Following the lifting of travel restrictions, British holidaymakers can now look forward to planning a well-deserved summer getaway on the lowest fares and with the new health measures that Ryanair has rolled out to protect the health and well-being of its people as it ramps up operations this summer”.