Rojadirecta get red card for LaLiga football piracy

LALIGA, the organising body of the top two divisions of Spanish club football, has claimed another win against piracy of its content, joining forces with the Danish Rights Alliance to secure a ruling against the Rojadirecta platform.

Denmark’s high court has ruled that Rojadirecta is illegal and must be blocked by Danish ISPs. The Spanish company that administers Rojadirecta, Puerto 80 Projects, appealed an initial ruling claiming that its platform is not illegal as it also legally provides certain content.

-- Advertisement --



However, the high court sided with the Danish Rights Alliance and LaLiga in their argument that a service dedicated to illegal activities is illegal, regardless of the presence of legal content.

Previously, Rojadirecta gained 19,000 Danish visitors in one month, allowing consumers to access live sport such as LaLiga matches.

Director of the Danish Rights Alliance, Maria Fredenslund, said “This means that there is now access to block services that offer illegal TV and live sports. This is a hugely important development, especially for broadcasters who at great expense pays for exclusive rights to sports content.”