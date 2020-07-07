New social media campaign to promote tourism in Axarquia

THE President of the Commonwealth of Municipalities of the Axarquia, José Juan Jiménez has signed the service contract with the manager of the AcciónMK company, Manuela Aránega, who will be in charge of the promotion campaign “Axarquía Costa del Sol, ganas de verte” through social networks. This will last until December 31 with the aim of attracting new visitors to the region.

The social media management project is based on the creation of a ‘turismo axarquiacostadelsol’ profile on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. In addition to publications, weekly content will be generated and a bi-monthly contest will be organised to boost social networks with the aim of reaching a wider audience.

The objective is to relaunch the Axarquia destination with half a dozen actions that affect the excellence of the region, the quality of its services and the safety of this vacation destination in the face of the pandemic.