Johnny Depp Admits To Heavy Drink And Drugs But Denies Domestic Abuse

Johnny Depp’s libel case against the Sun newspaper, who branded him a “wife-beater” continues at the High Court in London, where he has admitted to heavy drinking, taking drugs and wrecking hotel rooms, but denies abusing his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard.

The hearing comes after the publication of an article in the Sun by the paper’s executive editor Dan Wooton, describing Depp as a wife-beater, as alleged by his former wife Amber Heard, who had sought a domestic violence restraining order against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor back in 2016.

Depp and his lawyers dispute the alleged abuse and claim that it was in fact, Heard, who was physically violent towards Depp, punching and hitting him and according to the actor, had once partially severed his finger after throwing a bottle of vodka at him.

However, News Group newspapers, the Sun’s publishers, stand by their claim and intend to demonstrate the truth behind it, stating that Depp did beat his wife Amber Heard causing her “significant injury” and leading her to “fear for her life”, they said in a statement.

The court also heard of Depp’s use of drugs, where he admitted to having taken cocaine, LSD, ecstasy, mushrooms, and cannabis, as well as his “anger issues”, which he expressed occasionally by trashing expensive hotel rooms.

A spokesperson for Amber Heard, in a pre-trial statement outside the court, insisted that the actor never asked to be “dragged” along to the hearing and is just trying to “move on with her life”.