Italian sunbathing nudists at Lake Como fined €3,333 by police

Six Italians nudists who were sunbathing on the shores of Lake Como have each received a €3,333 fine from police for outraging public decency.

Police had been patrolling the beaches of Abbadia Lariana in order to ensure beach-goers were abiding by social distancing regulations and spotted the six men sunbathing naked.

The men aged between 43 and 68 each received fines of €3,333.

Local authorities in the area have been upping checks in a bid to stop crowds gathering on beaches in the hot weather. The area lies in the Lombardy region which has been the hardest hit by COVID-19 in Italy.