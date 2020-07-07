Hundreds of Animals in Costa del Sol Neglected and Subjected to Cruel Conditions

The Guardia Civil in Costa del Sol’s Malaga has carried out an extensive operation to save the lives of hundreds of animals who were neglected and subjected to cruel living conditions. ‘Operation Vulnere’ has been carried out and so far, there are 41 people under investigation and 164 animals have been rescued.

Furthermore, more than 200 actions have been carried out in relation to the inspection of private kennels, livestock farms, and zoological spaces. During this time the Nature Protection Service and Guardia Civil have found 723 administrative infractions related to animal welfare. These include poor sanitary and hygienic conditions, lack of food and water, as well as lack of veterinary assistance.

-- Advertisement --



In some cases, the animals were let loose on the public roads, without any type of surveillance or control by their owners, which poses an evident risk to the animals’ life.

Most of the rescued animals have been dogs, although horses and other exotic species have also been seized. In total 164 animals have been saved and now they have been placed in the capable hands of animal associations and shelters.

Some of these facilities have had extremely poor hygienic-sanitary conditions, crowded with sharp elements, in some cases, these animals had serious illnesses which were untreated by vets, many also had external parasites or malnutrition.