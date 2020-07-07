China Leads the Race Towards a Coronavirus Vaccine

The world is racing towards the completion of a vaccine against the COVID-19 virus which has already swept its way across the globe. Currently, there are a few top contenders who are hoping to be the first team to successfully create a vaccine and put a stop to this pandemic.

China is currently at the top of the leader board with Sinovac Biotech’s experimental vaccine on its way to becoming the country’s second vaccine (and third globally) to enter the final stages of testing at the end of this month.

Other countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States are also working towards finding a cure to the virus which has already killed more than half a million people worldwide.

Not everyone is too chuffed about China’s quick discovery of a vaccine as they have had a bad past with trials. They will have to work even harder to prove that this medicine has met all the necessary safety and quality requirements.

Furthermore, vaccines take years to fully develop but the pressure of this unprecedented pandemic has put all countries on express mode and China is fighting to reach the finish line first.