British Scientist Does Not Believe That Covid Came from China but That It Has Always Been Around Us

Tom Jefferson, a scientist based at the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford, does not believe that this virus arose in China. Instead, Jefferson argues that this virus has been around the world and dormant for some time now, but now environmental conditions have proven adequate for its expansion.

IN an interview with the Telegraph, Jefferson argued that there is growing evidence which points to the virus being present in many other places before it emerged in Asia. For example, Spanish authorities in Barcelona detected traces of Covid in residual wastewaters from Barcelona which were traced back to as early as March 2019. This is nine months earlier than when the outbreak in China was first detected.

Jefferson affirms, “I think the virus was already here” and he means “everywhere,” he points to the case in the “Falkland Islands in early February… Where did that come from?” He recalls that this strange phenomenon also occurred during the Spanish Flu in 1918, when “30 per cent of the population of Western Soma died of the Spanish flu and had no communication with the outside world.”

From a scientific perspective, Jefferson argues that “these viruses neither go to nor come from anywhere, but are always here and something activates them, maybe the population density or the environmental conditions” and that this is what we should focus upon.