Prince William savours pint of cider as pubs and restaurants in England reopen

A few weeks ago William had said that he was looking forward to having a pint, and on Friday he was able to enjoy a cider when he visited the Rose and Crown in the Norfolk village of Snettisham.
Following health protocols and sanitising his hands with gel, he asked landlords: “Can I have a pint of cider please? I’m a cider man,” ordering a £4.15 pint draught Cider and a plate of French fries.
William and his family have recently visited the 600-year-old pub, hotel and restaurant, only a few miles from their home of Anmer Hall, and he returned to show his support for Britain’s hospitality industry on the eve of customers returning.
Concerns have been raised about pubs and bars reopening on the weekend dubbed “super Saturday” rather than a weekday, and the Prime Minister has already appealed to pub-goers to show restraint.