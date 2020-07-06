New look for Altea seafront as the town hall and Madrid’s Environment Ministry reach agreement

ALTEA recently signed an agreement with the Environment Ministry to begin the second phase of plans to remodel the seafront.
These include transforming the promenade, creating a beach with “enviable” accessibility and moving cars from the heart of the Altea to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, said Urban development councillor Jose Orozco.
“Urban quality, sustainability and mobility” would be watchwords for what Orozco termed the town’s most ambitious project for decades.
As well as the €4.5 million already invested in the l’Espigo beach, the Ministry will provide more than €2 million for revamp, while Altea town hall will put up €2.5 million for developing the other side of the publicly-owned shoreline strip.