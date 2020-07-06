Ladies who lunched in Calpe

TWENTY ladies of Calpe U3A’S JUGS (Just Us Girls) met recently

lunch at a restaurant on La Fossa beach.

There was a big thank-you for Anita Sanchez, the new JUGS group leader, for organising a very successful lunch.

They are taking a break for the summer, so the next lunch will be held at another local restaurant on Thursday, September 3.

For more information about JUGS, contact Anita at the tinka.tinkabel@yahoo.com email address.

Calpe U3A is active now with tennis, paddle-tennis, bowls and canasta, together with the writing and reading group.

Visit the Calpe U3A www.u3acalpe.org website or Facebook page for the latest news and updates of the many groups restarting after lockdown.