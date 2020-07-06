Making sure Campello’s beaches are neatly parcelled out

CAMPELLO’S Playa Carrerlamar and Playa Muchavista are divided each day into zones for beachgoers.

In the early hours of the morning, tractors separate each beach into three different areas, the first of which is reserved for those wishing to walk at the water’s edge or access the sea for swimming.

The second is composed of various four-metre strips for beachgoers where children – always accompanied by an adult – can also play.

The third zone is reserved for chiringuito beach bars, sports and leisure activities, explained Campello’s Beaches councillor Julio Oca.

He also made a call for beachgoers to follow the instructions of all authorised personnel and revealed that his department would soon be announcing its formula for controlling beach-capacity on Campello’s many coves.