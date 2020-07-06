Lights go green in Adra on Spain’s Costa Almeria

LIGHTS have gone green in various points in Adra town and outlying districts.

Adra council has installed more than 30 new LED street lights powered by solar energy.

The local authority said the move means more sustainable, but also better, lighting.

“We are improving illumination in zones in which it is very complicated to reach via the electricity network, but where there are small residential nucleus”, explained Adra Municipal Services councillor Francisco Lopez.

“Hence we have gone for installing LED lighting, but which functions through solar energy, meaning electrical cables are not necessary and we are promoting clean energy.”

The council said the initiative illustrates the administration’s commitment to “preserving the planet and protecting the environment, as well as the permanent improvement of public services.”

So far this year Adra council has installed more than 1,000 LED lights in areas around the municipality and in municipal buildings.