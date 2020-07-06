BREAKING NEWS: Greece Lifts Ban on British Holidaymakers

BRITISH holidaymakers will be welcomed back to Greece after all this summer as the country is lifting the ban on tourists next week.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas has confirmed today that summer holidays in Greece are back on the cards for British holidaymakers after recently being banned, he said that sun-seeking Brits will now be able to visit the country from July 15.

The Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the time of the ban said: “The whole opening procedure is dynamic and the data will be continuously evaluated.”

-- Advertisement --



The UK Department for Transport released a list of 74 countries and territories a few days ago which English tourists can visit – without having to quarantine on their return.

The Foreign Office then updated its travel advice for 67 destinations, to allow for non-essential travel between them.

Greece, even though it had a ban on Brits, was included on the list, which also features popular destinations such as Spain, France, and Italy.

The travel and airline industry welcomed the move by the Greek government – the travel and tourism sectors of both countries still struggling to survive in these difficult times.