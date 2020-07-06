Back to (nursery) school for Benidorm’s tinies in classes with smaller sizes and  health and safety regulations in place

BENIDORM’S three municipal nursery schools reopened more than three months after they were closed down during the coronavirus lockdown.

“Eighty-eight children – from newborns up to those of two – returned on the first day and there are still vacancies, even taking into account the reduced classes required by Generalitat directives,” said Education councillor Maite Moreno.

The reopening was “totally normal” with staggered arrivals, Moreno added. Installations at all of the town hall’s nursery schools have been adapted to comply with the new hygiene and safety requirements, she emphasised.