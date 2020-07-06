After Years of Campaigning, Costa del Sol Town to Have New Health Centre

FOLLOWING the poster campaign demanding that something be done about the health centre in San Pedro Alcantara, Marbella Mayor Ángeles Muñoz appeared in the town alongside a representative of the Andalusian Health Service to confirm that a decision had been made.

Work should start within the next few weeks and is expected to be completed by the end of the year and will be of a standard and size to be expected for a town of San Pedro’s size.

The existing health centre which is somewhat run down will be kept as a satellite of the new centre which will be triple the size of the existing building and will allow a larger staff to be able to devote more time to each patient.