Trump Blames China For “Kung Flu” COVID-19 Spread in the US

China must be held “fully accountable,” said the President, adding without any evidence that the U.S. would have a treatment or a vaccine for the virus “long before the end of the year.”

Continuing to ignore the advice of scientists and public health experts who’ve urged Americans to remain socially distanced as COVID-19 cases continue to surge nationwide,

Trump added that the U.S. has tested nearly 40 million people for COVID-19. This effort “showcases, 99% of which are totally harmless,” he claimed without evidence, again!

In a live address, Trump received a round of applause when he said China was to blame for the Pandemic. Video credits- Aaron Rupar- Twitter.