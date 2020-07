THE leaders of the 27 member states of the European Union will meet on July 17 and 18 to try to come to an understanding concerning the proposed economic recovery plan which needs €750 billion funding.

The so called ‘Frugal Four’ (Austria, Denmark, Holland and Sweden) believe that the amount suggested is simply too much but the President of the European Council, Charles Michel has been visiting each country and is hinting at a reduction in the European Union budget as a concession.