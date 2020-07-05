Spain to Lockdown Galicia from Tonight Confining over 70,000 Citizens After Spike in Covid-19 Infections

Galicia’s regional Government has announced that it will lock down the La Mariña area in Lugo from midnight tonight after a spike in Covid-19 infections, following an outbreak a few days ago.

THE lockdown is expected to last at least five days until next Friday to contain the outbreak. La Mariña’s outbreak was discovered on June 24, with positive cases shooting up to around 106 in a matter of days, according to the local health authority. Galicia’s President Alberto Nuñez Feijoo attributes the outbreak to a couple of bars in the area. The timing, however, could not be worse as Galicia’s regions upcoming elections are scheduled for July 12. Although the lockdown should finish before the elections, Feijoo (representing the Partido Popular party) said his top priority “remains public health”.

All movement will be restricted again for around 70,000 citizens, unless it’s for “essential reasons”, or “travel to work”, he added. Bar and restaurant capacity will also be reduced again, and all hospitality venues will be expected to close at midnight for at least five days. It’s the second lockdown to be announced within 24 hours after more than 20,000 people were confined in Catalunia just yesterday, as reported.