Mexico closes US border over COVID-19 Fears- “We dont need the wall”!

Mexico closed the US border in Arizona yesterday to stop July 4th visitors, citing COVID-19 fears.

As coronavirus cases surge across the U.S., one Mexican state is closing itself off from its northern neighbor out of concern for safety. Residents in Sonora, south of the US state of Arizona, had promised to block traffic into Mexico for weeks as they witnessed the virus rapidly spreading through America.

Officials in Sonora, Mexico moved quickly to slam the border shut before the start of the July Fourth weekend which is traditionally a peak tourism time as Americans flock south to celebrate, Mexican Officials have not announced a reopening date.

Sonora is in a difficult position. It’s struggling to control the pandemic within its own borders, and just above is Arizona, one of the most afflicted states in the U.S..

“We are all going to be on alert at this time to prevent them from coming, whether they are Mexicans living in the U.S., Americans or those who want to come to spend the weekend and put a greater burden on us regarding COVID,” Senora Gov. Claudia Pavlovich said in a statement, according to the Daily Star.

Arizona has seen more than 90,000 infections and nearly 1,800 deaths as of Friday, state data shows. It hit a one-day record on Wednesday with 4,878 new COVID-19 cases.

