Cyclist Dies on Spain’s Costa del Sol A-7 Motorway

A cyclist died this morning after being run over in Malaga on the A-7 motorway, near the municipality of Estepona, according to Andalucia’s Emergency Services.

The incident occurred around 06.50am this morning (Sunday) when several drivers alerted emergency services of the accident. The 44-year-old cyclist was confirmed dead at the scene as soon as the emergency services arrived, which included the Public Health Emergencies Company, the Local Police and Guardia Civil.

No further details have yet been provided.