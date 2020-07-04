Stop littering Roquetas streets and beaches with used face masks, urges council on Spain’s Costa Almeria

ROQUETAS de Mar council is urging tourists and local residents to take care not to litter the resort town’s streets and beaches with used face masks.

The local authority’s Environment department has launched a public awareness-raising campaign to highlight the problem of carelessly discarded masks and to get people to dispose of them correctly, preferably in rubbish containers or at home.

-- Advertisement --



The Roquetas administration points out masks dumped in rubbish bins on the street can easily be picked up by the wind and end up in the sea.

The Environment department has turned to pedal power as a suitably sustainable way of getting the point across.

Bikes towing information panels with the clear message “In the rubbish bin or in the sea” are going up and down promenades and round other visitor hotspots.

The aim is to “reach the maximum number of people and develop respect for the environment”, explained the councillor heading the department, Jose Luis Llamas.

The local administration is also pushing the take care with face mask disposal message on social media.

The campaign comes under the Libera Project to stop littering, which Roquetas council has signed up to along with SEO Birdlife and the non-profit Ecoembes environmental organisation.

Llamas said the face mask campaign is a “first step”, with further initiatives planned to tackle litter issues like cigarette butts tossed onto streets and beaches and plastic waste.