Spain’s Malaga Metro Steps Up Health & Safety across Costa del Sol with Face Mask & Sanitizer Vending Machines

Málaga Metro has installed face mask and sanitizer gel vending machines at several of its stations, in a bid to step up public health and safety and avoid the spread of Covid-19 infection.

THE measure is aimed to facilitate both the availability of, and compliance with, the mandatory use of face masks in public transport across Spain. Malaga’s investment in vending machines to sell face masks and hand sanitizer gel follows the successful installation of these machines in cities like Madrid, as reported.

The disposal masks are sold in packs of five for €4 and the hand sanitizer gel bottle (100 ml) cost €2.50 each. Both products can now be purchased at Palacio de los Deportes, La Luz-La Paz, El Perchel, Carranque and Ciudad de la Justicia stations, according to the Andalucian Government.