Narco War Reinforced in Spain’s Costa del Sol, Cadiz and Huelva

There is no rest in the narco world as the war against drug trafficking has been reinforced Spain’s Costa del Sol, Cadiz and Huelva. However, Spain’s Ministry of Interior Affairs has made it clear that it will not stop fighting against them.

Yesterday, the Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska announced two draft measures which will be employed in the Campo de Gibraltar Special plan until the end of next year. This includes an additional €48.2 million which will go towards personnel and to expand the war against narcos to the provinces of Cadiz, Malaga and Huelva.

Fernando Grande-Marlaska has stated that they have “managed to take the initiative in regard to drug trafficking organizations and I want to send a clear message: we are not going to lower the police and judicial pressure on them”.

Police and the Guardia Civil will reinforce their presence in these provinces to prevent active criminal groups from looking for new areas to operate from and new methods of transporting and distributing the drug.