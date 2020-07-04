Madrid Tells Residents to “Keep Calm”

The Community of Madrid has assured that the outbreak of coronavirus that was reported yesterday within a company is under control and residents should keep calm.

The region considers that its first outbreak since the new normality is currently under control and a total of 5 people have been detected, all with minor symptoms.

The Minister of Justice, Interior and Victims, Enrique Lopez, has stated that “the outbreak is under control, there are 18 people being monitored. A study has been carried out and all the people who came into contact with the positive cases in the outbreak have been traced”.

-- Advertisement --



López has indicated that Madrid is “busy and responsible” and that they must remain “alert” because although things are looking “optimistic” “you have to keep alert because the virus is still there”.

He also applauded the “great economic and management efforts” that are being deployed from all areas of the regional government which are “huge” because Madrid is the “most populous and densely populated region in Spain.