Indian Call Centre Scammers Target Expats in Spain

Virus phone scam being run from call centres in India targets British Expats in Spain.
Sam, a young Indian computer technician, got into the business unintentionally, here, he tells his story.
“Unemployment in India is now higher than it has been for decades, so when i was looking for a job i thanked my friend for telling me about a place i could earn good money without working too hard.
At the interview i was told it was a sales job, pitching products to customers in the USA.
It was only while i was being trained in how to talk to customers that i realised what he were getting into.
“After a month, when we actually made it to the floor, when we were supposed to go live, that’s when we figured out the entire thing was a scam,” he tells me.
By that point, Sam felt it was too late to back out. “I was making more money than an MBA graduate and i don’t have a college degree,” he remembers.
“I used to drink a lot, party a lot, what are you going to do with all that money when you literally you don’t have any future plans?”