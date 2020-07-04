Enraged Man in Spain’s Costa Blanca Smashes Bank Door in With a Brick

A 57-year-old man has been arrested in Costa Blanca’s Valencia for bursting the bank door with a brick after the ATM did let him withdraw money.

The staff at the bank alerted the authorities about the violent reaction and the National Police have arrested him.

This incident occurred on a street in the Abastos district at around 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they observed the man sitting at the bank entrance with a fractured brick next to him.

The officers verified that the glass of the door was completely fractured in the centre however it did not break completely since it had safety glass.

Officers found that the man had a problem using the ATM machine, after not being able to withdraw his money he grabbed a nearby brick and smashed the door in a rage.

The police arrested him and saw that he also had a criminal history.