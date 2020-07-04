Car Crashes Into Kent Pub Hours Before Reopening

As pubs in England began once again opening their doors to the public, it was a different scene at the Swan Inn pub in Kent, as a car crashed through the front of the building just hours before it was due to reopen after almost four months of lockdown.

The owners, Sue and Ray Perkins, were awoken at around 2 am to a loud bang and discovered that a Land Rover has ploughed into the pub, a grade-II listed building.

Three 17-year-old boys were inside the vehicle and were taken to the local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Kent Police stated that one of the boys was being investigated for drink-driving and taking the car without consent.

The distraught couple had spent many weeks preparing the pub to reopen to the public but they remained optimistic and still managed to open to the garden to punters.