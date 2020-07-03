UK Supermarkets Vow to Stop Selling Coconut Products if Monkey Labour Involved

IT is said that monkeys have been trained to pick coconuts for thousands of years in Thailand but animal rights group has revealed that this still happens and supermarkets around the world have been selling coconut water and oil from such sources.

Many have switched from traditional milk products in order to help prevent cruelty to animals but those people would be horrified to discover that some monkeys are kidnapped when young, kept in horrific conditions and made to pick up to 1,000 coconuts a day according to PETA.

According to the group, Boots, Morrisons, Waitrose, Ocado and the Co-op in the UK have either suspended sales or undertaken not to sell any of these products sourced from monkey labour again.