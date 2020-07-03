Javea Players are looking for a Box Office manager now that existing current managers are stepping down

Over the years Javea Players have tried to simplify ticket sales.

They have been helped by David and Judith Goodall who have been Box Office managers for over three years, but now they are stepping down.

“Would you like to step up and take over?” the Players are now asking.

David has simplified the task and will provide hands-on training, explain the operation manual that he has developed and provide ongoing support. Professional support is also available, if required.

The plan is to eliminate cash ticket sales on the door after the Summer Show, meaning the manager won’t need to physically attend each night. It will also be a team effort so the workload can be shared.

Not an onerous task, it requires about five hours’ work for each of the planned four productions a year.

The current, and other, managers have found the job fun, satisfying and interesting. Talk to David on 657 579 405 to learn more.

For more information about Javea players, see the www.javeaplayers.com website.