Improvements to car park ajoining Calle Cristo del Mar In Javea on hold until September to ensure summer parking

JAVEA town hall has awarded a €176,222 contract to tarmac the Calle Cristo del Mar plot used for parking.

The land is to be cleared of weeds and bushes, levelled, fenced and tarmacked, after which the contractors will mark out parking places.

There will be a pavement and railings for the protection of pedestrians, as well as a charging station for eight electric vehicles.

The existing rubbish collection point will be demolished and relocated, the town hall confirmed.

Work is expected to take two months to complete but although the contract has been awarded, work will not begin until September.

Municipal sources explained that the town hall reached agreement earlier with the local business-owners’ association, assuring them that the parking spaces will still available for clients throughout the summer.