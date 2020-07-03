BREAKING NEWS: First Covid Outbreak in Spain’s Madrid Since New Normality Began

THE Community of Madrid has announced its first recurring outbreak of the coronavirus since Spain began its journey into the new normality.

According to the Ministry of Health, this cluster of infections entails five new cases of the coronavirus identified in individuals aged between 18 and 54 who all work in the same company.

All of those involved are currently quarantining at home as they only exhibit light symptoms of the virus.

The regional community assures that it acted quickly in order to contain the cluster and that their contacts have been traced and informed about the situation. There are also a further 18 individuals who have been placed under observation.

However, there is no information in regard to which area of the capital this occurred in nor has information about the company been released.