The Harbour in Marbella offers unforgettable flavour in an idyllic setting on Spain’s Costa del Sol

THE Harbour Marbella is now officially open and Euro Weekly News had the pleasure of tasting dishes from the fantastic menu they have on offer, not to mention sampling the refreshing and inventive cocktails.

The restaurant owned by Penny and Marc Quinlan sits elevated above the harbour and allows great views of the dock and across the shore of the coast.

Upon entering, the dining hall is beautifully decorated, airy, fresh with a live lobster tank and a great selection of fresh fish on display. A long wooden bar adorned with brass follows the nautical feel as do the staff’s pristine captain’s uniforms.

The menu is to die for, every bit of thought and attention has been put into both the ingredients of the dishes and their presentation. Upon speaking to Marc you can tell why he is a real food lover and details the processes of cooking certain dishes, the exact ingredients to use, textures and flavours. He knows what he is talking about.

When invited to try such delights as the huge steamed mussels in a Thai green curry broth and prawn wonton with sautéed cabbage and ginger butter sauce EWN was completely blown away by the pièce de résistance, the slow-braised beef cheeks with wild mushroom and truffle risotto, full of flavours and such soft melt in your mouth beef.

When faced with the delightful dessert menu EWN chose the Belgian chocolate ganache with salted caramel sauce, freeze-dried raspberries and raspberry coulis. Yes, it absolutely did taste as good as it sounds!

The Harbour is constantly creating and refining their cocktail list and Penny took us through some of their new creations such as their gin infused with blueberry and basil and the electric blue Octopussy served in a wonderful octopus-shaped glass.

Their set lunch menu is available from 1pm until 6pm, when you can enjoy two courses for €20 or three courses for €25, which includes a drink and in EWN’s opinion after you have tasted the magnificent food you will agree this is a steal!

The Harbour is ideal for a romantic meal or classy soirée in a beautiful location with fantastic attention to detail customer service.

It’s a steal: A foodies delight in idyllic surroundings.

Credit: EWN