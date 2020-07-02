Ryanair pilots accept 20% pay reduction to protect their jobs- but further job cuts look likely

Ryanair pilots have voted to accept a 20% pay reduction in order to save 260 of 330 jobs under threat in a series of cost-cutting proposals.

The Pilots Union, Balpa, said 96% of members employed by Ryanair had voted to accept a package of cost savings designed to mitigate the proposed cuts. The union added that the future of the remaining jobs was linked to the possibility of base closures, and had still yet to be resolved.

Most of the remaining pilot jobs under threat are linked to possible base closures at Leeds Bradford, Prestwick, Bournemouth and Southend. Balpa said it remained in negotiations with Ryanair over those proposals. In a statement, the union said it had negotiated to ensure the pay reductions would be restored to 100% over the next four years.

“It was our members’ mandate for us to save as many jobs as possible. In the circumstances this is the right thing to do even if it means accepting difficult temporary reductions in pay.

“We do not relish accepting pay cuts and this is going to be tough for many of our pilot members. But we are at least pleased to have ensured that the overwhelming number of pilots whose jobs were at risk will continue to be employed.”

The British Airline Pilots Association said that Ryanair had notified it in May that 330 pilot jobs were at risk, and that the vote to accept a 20% pay reduction would save 260 of those jobs.