Health and Beauty News:Your eyes are the window to your soul

Best kept secrets for beautiful eyes

ALWAYS make the most of your natural eye colour. For example, with green or hazel eyes, try purple based shadows and liners. To make blue eyes brighter, use deep navy and other blues. Those lucky brown-eyed girls can get away with almost any hue.

Bright eyes mean health and beauty, but sometimes they could do with a little boost. Red eyes? Soothing drops will offer an instant pick-me-up and put that sparkle back in your eyes.

Line your inner rims with a white pencil to make your eyes look brighter, or use black liner at night for the same effect. A yellow-based foundation or eye primer can really help with red skin around your eyes.

If you have deep-set eyes, stick with medium tones on the eyelids, go lighter in the contour, and stress the lash line. Skip colours that are too dark. For close-set eyes, highlight the outer corners and avoid dark shadow on the inner corners. Pull wide-set eyes together with dark shadow in the inner corners.

Layering makes eye shadow and eyeliner last. For maximum staying power, use eye primer over your whole eyelid. Then, dust your lids with loose or pressed translucent powder. Apply eye shadow, blend, and apply powder again.