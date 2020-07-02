Costa Blanca’s Elche beefs up beach patrols as thousands flock to its coastlines

Costa Blanca’s Elche beefs up beach patrols as thousands flock to its nine kilometres of coastline.

THROUGHOUT June, beachgoers have been enjoying Elche’s beautiful beaches, but with the summer season officially launched on July 1, a contingency plan is only now being put in place with 35 daily lifeguards and nine ‘controllers’ in place until mid-September.

Elche Council has awarded the €330,000 contract of safeguarding its beaches to Unar Group which offered five more lifeguards, half an hour more service daily, four extra days, possibly the last weekends of September, and five more control chairs for Elche beaches.

The coastline service, which also includes two resue boats and the provision of two ambulances, started yesterday, July 1, and will be in full swing by Monday.