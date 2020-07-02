Brexit talks between UK and EU break up early amid ‘significant differences

Now that the date has passed for there to be any form of request for a further extension to the transition period , Brexit negotiations are in real trouble

David Frost (Boris Johnsons chief advisor at the Brexit negotiations), has said that the latest round of talks have broken up early with “significant differences” between the two sides.

The talks with Barnier, (The EU’s representative), were supposed to continue until Friday, however, Mr. Frost said: ““We have completed our discussion of the full range of issues in the negotiation in just over three days. Our talks were face-to-face for the first time since March and this has given extra depth and flexibility to our discussions.

“The negotiations have been comprehensive and useful. But they have also underlined the significant differences that still remain between us on a number of important issues.”

He said talks will continue next week in London