BREAKING NEWS: Landslide Leaves 60 Dead and Hundreds Still Trapped at Jade mine in Myanmar

A massive rescue effort is underway for the miners who were collecting stones in the jade-rich Hpakant area of Kachin state until heavy rain caused the wave and buried them.

Local media reported the collapse took place at around 6.30 am local Hpakant time, the miners were said to be collecting stones when a “muddy wave” suddenly buried them. At least 60 people have died after a landslide at the jade mine in northern Myanmar-many workers are still trapped workers under a mound of refuse, the country’s information ministry official said.

Deadly landslides and other accidents are common in the poorly regulated mines of Hpakant, a rescue operation is still underway.