TUI increases flights to Spain’s holiday islands Mallorca and Ibiza as bookings grow

TUI has increased its flight offer to Spain’s Balearics in July as the number of bookings for holidays on the islands grows.

THE tour operator has highlighted the success of the pilot tourist project which operated in Mallorca and Ibiza in the third week of June.

The initiative attracted some 2,000 German holidaymakers travelling on ‘safe corridor’ flights to the islands, and acted as a test for Covid-19 pandemic health safety and hygiene measures.

According to the head of TUI Holiday Experiences, Sebastian Ebel, tourists who took part in the pilot project made only “positive” comments about the measures.

“We can show our clients, along with the Balearic authorities and our partner hoteliers that safe holidays are possible in times of Covid-19,” Ebel commented, also thanking the regional government for their “good coordination” and the “successful cooperation.”

Balearic President Francina Armengol said the pilot scheme had allowed the archipelago to demonstrate this is “a safe tourist destination,” and was a “positive example of excellent cooperation between public and commercial companies with great results for the tourist destination and for businesses and hoteliers.”

TUI reported bookings for summer holidays have since gone up by a considerable number.

The company is now planning to up its flight offer to some 1,500 services for the month of July. Most of the flights are to the Balearics, Greece, Cyprus and Portugal.