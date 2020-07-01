Police Fear Scenes Of Chaos In The UK As Pubs Set To Reopen

As pubs across England prepare to reopen their doors on Saturday, police are ready with additional patrols, as they fear the potential chaos and disregard for social distancing.

AT the weekend, hospitality and entertainment establishments will be allowed to open but must adhere to strict safety measures. The fact that pubs along with restaurants, hotels, and cafes, are opening on a Saturday as opposed to the mid-week or a Monday, have some concerns about high levels of alcohol consumption and disruptive behaviour.

Many police and crime commissioners up and down the country, understand the urgency for businesses to reopen and start making money, but believe a more gradual approach to the lockdown from the government, based on the science, would have been more sensible,

The authorities are urging pub-goers to drink responsibly this weekend, follow the guidelines and help maintain a safe environment for everyone to enjoy.