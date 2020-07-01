Mercadona Announces it Will Re-Launch its Online Service Across Spain in September

The famous supermarket chain, Mercadona, has recently announced that it will be re-launching its online delivery service on September 1.

During the coronavirus crisis, the fear of going out to the supermarket was palpable and consequentially the supermarket chains who offered home delivery through online services were near collapsed due to the increased demand.

Mercadona has announced that their online shopping service and home delivery will be 100% back in action on September 1 across all of Spain’s regions.

This re-launch will occur in a progressive manner during the months of Summer. The first regions to enjoy this will be Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, Navarra, Aragón, Castilla y León, la Rioja, Andalucía, Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha, Murcia and Canarias.

Madrid will be the last region to enjoy this service, as the massive demand for this service is slowing down its re-opening.