Lionel Messi scores the 700th goal of his career with a penalty against Atlético Madrid in La Liga

Lionel Messi was jubilant as he scored the 700th goal of his career when he converted a penalty into a goal in Barcelona’s La Liga draw with Atletico Madrid last night.

Top scorer Messi gently chipped the ball into the net as Jan Oblak dived the wrong way, the goal had put Barcelona 2-1 up but Atletico soon hit back to draw 2-2.

The Argentina star played a part in the opener for Barcelona when his whipped corner hit Diego Costa and deflected into the back of the net, Messi’s penalty was also his 630th goal in his 724th appearance for the club.

Former Chelsea striker Costa quickly had the chance to make amends when Atletico were awarded a penalty after Yannick Carrasco was fouled inside the box.

Costa then stepped up to take the spot-kick only to see it saved by Marc-Andre ter Stegen, the ref, however, insisted it be retaken as the Barcelona goalkeeper had come off his line early, Saul Niguez took the second penalty and sent Ter Stegen the wrong way.

Messi restored Barcelona’s lead and reached his career milestone with his cheeky Panenka – named after Antonin Panenka’s famous penalty for Czechoslovakia in the final of the 1976 European Championship – but Niguez equalised again with another penalty as Barca dropped points which could cost them dear in the title race.