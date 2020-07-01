UK Experts Warn That Coronavirus Is Made Worse By Air Pollution

Expert government advisers in the UK have said that the number and severity of coronavirus infections, could be made worse by air pollution.

The advisers issued the warning in a report released on Wednesday where they stated that the link between the two needed to be investigated further and could prove key in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evidence to support exposure to unclean air increases the number of virus infections and deaths is growing, as air pollution plays a role in respiratory and heart disease, which in turn can increase the risk of developing severe coronavirus symptoms and complications.

The group of 15 academic experts, who composed the section of the report, concluded that although there was no concrete evidence as yet that proved air pollution worsens the severity of COVID-19, it is likely given what we know “of the impacts of air pollution on health”.

The government has been called to action by MPs to tackle the issue of air pollution to help stop a potential second wave of the deadly virus.