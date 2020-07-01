BREAKING NEWS: Sir Keith Starmer Accuses Boris Johnson of being “Blind to the risks” of easing the Coronavirus Lockdown

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has heavily criticised the government over its handling of the coronavirus crisis in the UK during PMQ`s time.

The Labour leader pointed the finger of blame at Johnson for last weeks scenes of massive crowds flooding beaches in resorts like Bournemouth after his “flippant” comment in the Commons last week that a south-coast MP concerned about an influx of sun-seekers should “show some guts” and work to attract people to his town.

Sir Keir said he supported the easing of the lockdown, but voiced “concern” that the reopening of pubs, restaurants and hairdressers on “super Saturday” this weekend was taking place “without an app, without clear data for local authorities or the world-beating system we were promised”.

Councils face a “perfect storm” as a result of the coronavirus crisis and government inaction which could decimate local services, Labour is warning. Leader Sir Keir Starmer says local authorities will have a £10bn “black hole” in their finances unless ministers step in to plug the shortfall.