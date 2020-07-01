Antonio Banderas Will Host Next Year’s Goya Film Awards In Malaga, Costa Del Sol

The next edition of the Spanish film awards, the Goya’s will be held in the city of Malaga on the Costa del Sol for the second consecutive year, and hosted by actor and famous malagueño Antonio Banderas, along with Spanish TV presenter María Casado.

The Film Academy announced that the Soho Theatre will be the venue for the awards and during the ceremony, there will also be connections to several other Spanish cities.

The academy says they contacted Banderas, who immediately accepted to host the 35th edition of the awards in his hometown, stating, “it is an honour and a privilege to put ourselves at the service of the great family of Spanish cinema”.

It will be the third time that Andalusia hosts the awards ceremony, the 2019 edition was held in Seville, and the 2020 edition, in Malaga. Previously, the only other time the Goya’s left Madrid was in the year 2000, when they were held in Barcelona.