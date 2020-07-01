Alicante police hunt for owner of dog after attack on 4-year-old

Police in San Vicente del Raspeig are trying to locate the owner of a dog which attacked a four-year-old girl, leaving her with “serious injuries”.

THE animal, still unidentified, bit the child in the chest while she was walking with her mother.

The little girl has been admitted to the General Hospital of Alicante, while the Local Police and the Guardia Civil of San Vicente del Raspeig have opened an investigation.

The event occurred on Tuesday evening, around 8.30 pm in a street in El Moralet, when the dog is said to have attacked suddenly, biting the child in the chest, “leaving her with serious injuries”.