70% of employees in Spain have worked protective measures against Covid-19

Seventy per cent of employees in Spain have lacked protective measures against Covid-19 at some point and 13 per cent have gone to work despite displaying symptoms.

THESE are the findings of a survey carried out by various trade unions (Comisiones Obreras) in collaboration with the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB).

Those who went to work even though they were showing signs of the killer bug said they did so “because they had no option”.

-- Advertisement --



Professor at Albert Navarro, professor at the UAB, said this could be to “try not to overburden colleagues or because they were unable to afford not to”.

Another figure highlighted in the study is the fact more than 70 per cent of employees have been working without protective measures at some point during the pandemic.

A deficit of PPE in companies that, according to the unions, is being corrected.

Unai Sordo, secretary general of CC.OO, said “there have been improvements”, although “there are still many risks”, especially in the area of public attention, reports La Sexta.

The survey also gives an insight into how the health crisis has increased stress in the workplace, with 44 per cent of employees admitting they work with “high tension”.

Four years ago this figure stood at 23 per cent.

With regards to the future, 75 per cent fear they will not find a job if they are fired and almost 70 per cent are worried about a drop in salary.